Morgan Stanley Increases Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target to $18.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AQN. TheStreet raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $17.36.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $376.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.86 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 241,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 197,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

