Morgan Stanley Increases Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $220.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.60% from the company’s current price.

FIVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $188.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 96.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $197.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.24.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.91 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,072,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,951.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 35,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $5,747,483.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,296,266.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,961 shares of company stock valued at $13,844,509. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $7,704,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Five Below by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $701,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

