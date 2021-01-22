Morgan Stanley Increases Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target to $16.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

GTES opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Gates Industrial has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $712.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 1,792.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 29,326 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 13.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 105,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 775.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 68,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 52.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

