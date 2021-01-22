Morgan Stanley Increases Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $60.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PNR. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

PNR opened at $57.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. Pentair has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pentair will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $221,178.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Pentair by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 86,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Pentair by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 55,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

