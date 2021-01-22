Morgan Stanley Increases Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $42.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TEX. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Terex from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Terex from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Terex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.31.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of TEX stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.64. 115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,176. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.03. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -627.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.28. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $765.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,854.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 20,158 shares of company stock worth $683,834 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Terex by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,730 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 113.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 16,544 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Terex by 6.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Terex during the second quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 24.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 49,561 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.