Morgan Stanley Increases Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target to $161.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VMC. Truist boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.05.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $157.86. The stock had a trading volume of 945 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,470. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $168.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.90.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 31.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,736,000 after buying an additional 297,346 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.