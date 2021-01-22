Morgan Stanley Lowers Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target to $66.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EIX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $59.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.41. Edison International has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 13.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,901,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,376,000 after buying an additional 1,392,290 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 21.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 29.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 45,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

