Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises about 3.3% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,256,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,330,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,525,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,085,000 after buying an additional 741,117 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,308,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,266,000 after buying an additional 589,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 808.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 543,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,283,000 after buying an additional 483,737 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MS. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In related news, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,334.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.10. 735,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,895,480. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $77.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

