Morgan Stanley Purchases 200 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASND. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $709,710,000 after acquiring an additional 24,620 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,740,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 287,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,393,000 after acquiring an additional 33,511 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 269,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,523,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after acquiring an additional 84,122 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $154.86 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $183.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.72.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 4,042.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

