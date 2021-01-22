Morgan Stanley Raises Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $42.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TEX. Stifel Nicolaus raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Terex from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Terex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.31.

TEX traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,176. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -627.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average is $26.03. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $765.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.54 million. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Terex will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,854.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 20,158 shares of company stock valued at $683,834 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Terex during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

