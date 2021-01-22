Morgan Stanley Sells 530,724 Shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 530,724 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of R. R. Donnelley & Sons worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 70.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 830,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,235 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 64.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 18,255 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 37.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 898,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 244,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRD opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $3.42.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

