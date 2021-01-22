Morgan Stanley Sells 6,185 Shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,185 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,984,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 281,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 318.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 476,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,637,000 after acquiring an additional 362,470 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHY opened at $25.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.95. VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.99 and a twelve month high of $26.11.

