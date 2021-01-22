Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 292,279 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of OneSmart International Education Group worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in OneSmart International Education Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,249,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,588,000 after acquiring an additional 200,097 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in OneSmart International Education Group by 112.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 26,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in OneSmart International Education Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 29.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONE stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. OneSmart International Education Group Limited has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $649.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.08.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of OneSmart International Education Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language, mathematics, science, and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

