Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.24

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.24 and traded as high as $16.05. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 46,455 shares.

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$621.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.25.

In related news, Director David King sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$117.50, for a total value of C$35,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,783,830. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $141,267.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

