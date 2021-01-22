Morpheus Labs (MITX) Market Cap Hits $8.54 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Morpheus Labs token can now be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $8.54 million and $1,023.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00066945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.39 or 0.00588444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00043730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,347.81 or 0.04143889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00013921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016596 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs is a token. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 728,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,999,999 tokens. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

