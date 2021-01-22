MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €130.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €118.67 ($139.61).

Shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) stock opened at €98.52 ($115.91) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96. MorphoSys AG has a 1 year low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a 1 year high of €125.20 ($147.29). The company has a 50-day moving average of €93.74 and a 200 day moving average of €100.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.85.

MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

