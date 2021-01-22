Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Acquires 11,828 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares during the period. Hill-Rom makes up 1.9% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.40% of Hill-Rom worth $26,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Hill-Rom by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Hill-Rom by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its position in Hill-Rom by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.43.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $100.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.35 and its 200 day moving average is $95.78. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.29 and a 12 month high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $705.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.36 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Hill-Rom’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 15.91%.

In related news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total transaction of $502,975.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,550.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

