Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Acquires Shares of 841 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $2,004,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.3% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 86,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.3% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 45,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $253.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.92.

SYK opened at $243.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.49. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $247.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

