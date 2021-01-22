Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $15.22 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $15,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,466,000 after acquiring an additional 100,616 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,206,000. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 95,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,042,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 60,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 26,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $32,654,631.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,726,962.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ECL opened at $214.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a PE ratio of -58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Argus lifted their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.57.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.