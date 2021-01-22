Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Purchases 1,384 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $92.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.27. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $83.21 and a one year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

