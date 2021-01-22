Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Purchases 190 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 547,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 4.5% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.08% of Fiserv worth $62,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Mirova raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 344.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Fiserv by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $108.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,469.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,140,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. Truist increased their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Tigress Financial began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CSFB upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

