Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Reduces Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lessened its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 1.9% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 9.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

MIDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. CL King downgraded shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $137.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $149.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.76 and a 200 day moving average of $109.21.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $634.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.10 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

