Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 150 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. FMR LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,242,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,358,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,863,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.40.

CNI stock opened at $108.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $116.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.38.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

