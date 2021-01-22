Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 365 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID reduced its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Catalent makes up about 1.5% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned about 0.13% of Catalent worth $21,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 4.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Catalent by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Catalent by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Catalent by 1.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Catalent by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Catalent stock opened at $118.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.28. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $120.48.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $244,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,405,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,163 shares of company stock worth $1,990,667 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

