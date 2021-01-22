Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 38,869 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID decreased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,869 shares during the quarter. Xylem makes up approximately 3.1% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.24% of Xylem worth $43,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,195,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,530,572,000 after buying an additional 958,866 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,095,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Xylem by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 972,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,781,000 after buying an additional 240,481 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after buying an additional 189,156 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Xylem by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,980,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,309,000 after buying an additional 168,261 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $2,205,453.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,141,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $584,446.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,920 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,344 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

XYL stock opened at $103.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.29.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

