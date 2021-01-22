Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Trims Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lessened its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 305,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,894 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.18% of nVent Electric worth $7,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in nVent Electric by 4.3% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in nVent Electric by 3.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in nVent Electric by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 34,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in nVent Electric by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 1.5% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVT opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.48 and a beta of 1.53. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $509.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.58 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.33%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,225 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $80,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

