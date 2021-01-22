MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Shares Down 6.3%

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)’s stock price was down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.52 and last traded at $7.60. Approximately 630,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 449,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.64.

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $561.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.81.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.89 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 280.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MRC Global (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

