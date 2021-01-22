mStable USD (MUSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $35.10 Million

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded up 0% against the dollar. One mStable USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $35.10 million and $1.45 million worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,542.85 or 1.00075119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00025431 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00016154 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000314 BTC.

About mStable USD

MUSD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 35,028,842 tokens. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org.

Buying and Selling mStable USD

mStable USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

