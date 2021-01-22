M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 102.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $563,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of MTB opened at $144.51 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $174.00. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.62.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.56. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research cut M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.80.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.