M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Posts Earnings Results

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $143.13. 21,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.62. M&T Bank has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

