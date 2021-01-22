Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.10. Mueller Water Products reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.84 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.30. The company had a trading volume of 18,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,079. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.16. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $13.22.

In other news, Director Bernard G. Rethore sold 12,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $150,684.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $180,373.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,495.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $381,434 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 236.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

