Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myovant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.21.

Myovant Sciences stock opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average is $19.44. Myovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.99.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 155,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,529.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $46,779.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,535.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,428 shares of company stock worth $1,669,725. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 1,552.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

