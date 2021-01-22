Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $32,705.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Naka Bodhi Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00052185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00124047 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00071387 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.44 or 0.00276230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00067981 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00038825 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org. Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

Naka Bodhi Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

