Nanoco Group (OTCMKTS:NNOCF) Trading Up 40.9%

Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF) was up 40.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 35,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.16.

About Nanoco Group (OTCMKTS:NNOCF)

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD) and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots, which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and ÂµLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color film, an optical film for use in colour conversion applications; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; copper indium gallium diselenide/sulfide and copper indium diselenide/sulfide nanoparticles for solar spectrum applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Nanoco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanoco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.