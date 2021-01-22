NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) CEO R Bradley Gray Sells 25,000 Shares

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $1,808,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,064,897.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.92. The company had a trading volume of 593,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.15 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.98 and a 200 day moving average of $47.28. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $79.68.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.13 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

NSTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,631,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,024 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,995,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,822,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,848,000 after acquiring an additional 337,295 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 6,163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,977,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,026,000 after acquiring an additional 177,194 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.