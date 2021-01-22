NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) Shares Down 5.4%

NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)’s share price dropped 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $17.35. Approximately 1,520,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 2,055,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NantKwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.28.

In other NantKwest news, CFO Sonja Nelson sold 16,364 shares of NantKwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $245,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Thomas sold 42,592 shares of NantKwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $461,271.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,975.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 228,227 shares of company stock worth $3,588,102. Corporate insiders own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NantKwest by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,106,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 53,602 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NantKwest by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,733,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,282,000 after purchasing an additional 341,483 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NantKwest by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 533,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 23,973 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NantKwest by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 49,222 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NantKwest by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 72,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

NantKwest Company Profile (NASDAQ:NK)

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

