Nasdacoin Price Reaches $0.0087 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $203,642.44 and $321,127.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,453,736 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nasdacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

