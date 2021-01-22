Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $143.84

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $143.84 and last traded at $143.78, with a volume of 35702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.26.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.63.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1,029.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

