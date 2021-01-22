Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.36

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.36 and last traded at $47.12, with a volume of 106025 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.50.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Naspers alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Naspers Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPSNY)

Naspers Limited operates in consumer Internet industry worldwide. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and Internet platforms.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.