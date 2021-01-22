National Bank Financial Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) – National Bank Financial raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro Inc. (MRU.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Get Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MRU. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) stock opened at C$57.36 on Friday. Metro Inc. has a one year low of C$49.03 and a one year high of C$66.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$58.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.27.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.17 billion.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.