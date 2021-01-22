National Bank Financial Raises TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) Price Target to C$28.00

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on T. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.61.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) stock opened at C$26.41 on Tuesday. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$18.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.07 billion and a PE ratio of 25.44.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This is a boost from TELUS Co. (T.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. TELUS Co. (T.TO)’s payout ratio is 112.24%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

