National Bank Financial Trims Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Target Price to C$49.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$49.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ATD.B. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. TD Securities cut Alimentation Couche-Tard from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$47.91.

Shares of ATD.B opened at C$37.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$41.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.18. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$30.40 and a 12-month high of C$47.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

