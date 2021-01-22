National Bank Financial Trims Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) Target Price to C$6.50

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VET. Raymond James upgraded Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.00.

Get Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) alerts:

TSE:VET opened at C$7.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.09. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.19.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.44) by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$282.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.55 million. Research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post -0.8099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mona Jean Jasinski sold 10,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total value of C$47,944.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$273,991.20.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.