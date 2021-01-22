National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Capital One Financial lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of National Oilwell Varco in a report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National Oilwell Varco’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NOV. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded National Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on National Oilwell Varco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on National Oilwell Varco in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded National Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.23.

Shares of National Oilwell Varco stock opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. National Oilwell Varco has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $24.75.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in National Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,640,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in National Oilwell Varco by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 705,502 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 16,991 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in National Oilwell Varco by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 363,925 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 14,996 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in National Oilwell Varco by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,150 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in National Oilwell Varco by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,196 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

