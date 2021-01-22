Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $14.27 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 70,784,257 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

Navcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

