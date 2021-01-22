NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in NCR were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in NCR by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NCR by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in NCR during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in NCR by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 63,282 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NCR. DA Davidson increased their target price on NCR from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Stephens upped their price target on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NCR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

NCR opened at $33.96 on Friday. NCR Co. has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $39.30. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.72.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

