Needham & Company LLC Boosts Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target to $275.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SNPS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $235.86.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $272.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.95. The company has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.05, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $280.11.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Synopsys will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $2,441,855.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,463 shares of company stock worth $6,413,503 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

