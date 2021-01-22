Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of Neenah worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 28,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 17,262 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 27.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Neenah by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 28,135 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Neenah by 372.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 30,053 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Neenah by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Sidoti lowered Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Neenah stock opened at $54.44 on Friday. Neenah, Inc. has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $72.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.57. The company has a market cap of $914.70 million, a P/E ratio of -86.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.29. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $190.70 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

