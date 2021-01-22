Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) and Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) and Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.6% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Cerus shares are held by institutional investors. 57.1% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Cerus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Nemaura Medical has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerus has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nemaura Medical and Cerus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemaura Medical N/A N/A -$4.16 million N/A N/A Cerus $74.65 million 16.26 -$71.24 million ($0.51) -14.24

Nemaura Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cerus.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nemaura Medical and Cerus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nemaura Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Cerus 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cerus has a consensus price target of $7.63, indicating a potential upside of 5.03%. Given Cerus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cerus is more favorable than Nemaura Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Nemaura Medical and Cerus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemaura Medical N/A -153.53% -58.83% Cerus -73.72% -63.47% -30.82%

Summary

Cerus beats Nemaura Medical on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. The company provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients. It has a license agreement with Healthimation, LLC, which licenses the company to make, have made, use, offer to sell, sell, and import intensive medical diabetes and weight management program for Type 2 diabetes, prediabetes, and general wellness; the Why WAIT app; and common law trademarks which incorporate the mark WHY WAIT or WHYWAIT and the use of licensed marks. Nemaura Medical Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion. The company offers INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma that is designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It sells platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company has a collaboration with the National Trauma Institute to supply Intercept plasma for use in the plasma resuscitation without lung injury (PROpOLIs) clinical study. Cerus Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

