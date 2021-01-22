Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) (CVE:NLC) PT Raised to C$4.20

Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) (CVE:NLC) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.40 to C$4.20 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.08% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Eight Capital raised their target price on Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) from C$1.85 to C$2.10 in a report on Monday, October 5th.

CVE NLC opened at C$3.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$406.15 million and a PE ratio of -144.55. The company has a current ratio of 20.76, a quick ratio of 20.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Neo Lithium Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.38 and a twelve month high of C$3.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.11.

Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V) (CVE:NLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Neo Lithium Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Neo Lithium Corp. (NLC.V)

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interests in the Tres Quebradas project located in the southern end of the lithium triangle in the Puna Plateau in northern Argentina. Neo Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

